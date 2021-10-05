Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia hold joint press conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

A joint press conference of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia was held in the Kakheti region of Georgia on Oct.5, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze made a joint press statement.

During the conference, Hasanov touched upon the importance of good-neighborly and friendly relations between the three countries.

According to him, the meeting of the defense ministers of these states in Georgia is a vivid example of a strategic dialogue between them.

The joint military exercises will help bring trilateral activities to a new level and will contribute to regional security, the minister said.

Stressing the importance of the meeting, Burchuladze said that Georgia is mainly focused on the development of relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar expressed confidence that the existing friendly relations between the three countries will develop further.

The cooperation of the three countries in the defense sphere is the guarantor of peace and stability in the region.

Furthermore, the ministers answered questions from the media representatives.