Azerbaijani MoD's top officials inspect naval command post exercises (PHOTO)

Head of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and the leading staff got acquainted with the course of the command-staff exercises of the Naval Forces, Trend reports on Oct.11 citing the ministry.

First, flowers were laid at the monument to the national leader Heydar Aliyev, installed on the territory of the military unit.

Then Navy Commander Rear Admiral Subkhan Bakirov gave a briefing on the exercises.

According to Bakirov, within the framework of the command and staff exercises, tasks on the map will be performed to protect the energy infrastructure in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

He also noted that the main task of the exercises is to make operational decisions by commanders and staff officers during the organization and conduct of combat in various conditions and to improve practical skills for the effective use of existing forces, as well as to expand knowledge and improve the skills of personnel.

The personnel involved in the exercises perform tasks for the continuous management of divisions during combat activities.

Then the defense minister gave appropriate instructions on the course of the exercises.

The command post exercise will last until October 13.