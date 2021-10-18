Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post related to October 18 - Independence Restoration Day on Instagram (PHOTO)

Details added, first version posted 13:01

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on the occasion of October 18 - Independence Restoration Day on her official Instagram page, Trend reports.

"Today we are celebrating the Day of Restoration of Independence, which embodies the state sovereignty, the freedom, strong will and solidarity of our people. I sincerely congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this holiday and wish each of our fellow-citizens robust health, love, joy and happiness. I ask God’s mercy for all our martyrs who died for the Motherland. May the state independence of Azerbaijan, peace and tranquility in our country last forever!", the publication says.