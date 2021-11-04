Failure to have resolutions complied with, undermines UN's credibility - Azerbaijan's FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Failure to have its resolutions complied with, undermines the credibility of the UN, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during the Emerging Post-COVID-19 Global Order panel within the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19”, Trend reports on Nov. 4.

Bayramov reminded that the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions on the unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the Azerbaijani territories, but this did not happen.

"Sometimes UN resolutions are implemented quickly,” the minister added. “But the resolutions related to the conflict [between Armenia and Azerbaijan] have not been implemented during 30 years, which undermines the credibility of the UN."

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” has today kicked off.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.