Global Baku Forum especially important amid COVID-19 pandemic – Romanian ex-PM (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The current Global Baku Forum is especially important because many similar events were postponed or canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, former Prime Minister of Romania Petre Roman told Trend on the sidelines of VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19”.

Roman added that despite some restrictions being used at the forum due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nevertheless guests can meet and discuss current issues, which is very important for solving global problems.

“No one can cope with the COVID-19 pandemic alone, no one has a miraculous solution to the problem facing the world,” the former prime minister added. “But the most productive solutions are the exchange of views, a lively discussion of the issue, which became possible thanks to the forum.”

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” has today kicked off.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests are participating in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.

