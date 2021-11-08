Azerbaijan liberated its lands thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's political wisdom - Latvian ex-president

Politics 8 November 2021 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan liberated its lands thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's political wisdom - Latvian ex-president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Azerbaijan achieved its goal [of liberating its territories from Armenian occupation] thanks to the political wisdom and determination of President Ilham Aliyev, Former President of Latvia Valdis Zatlers told Trend.

According to Zatlers, the UN and the OSCE Minsk Group were trying to solve the Karabakh conflict diplomatically for about 30 years, but couldn't do it.

In Zatlers' words, it’s not easy to make a decision to liberate the lands from occupation and to do this, one must be fully prepared and do it at the right time.

"Thanks to the political wisdom and determination of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan achieved its goal. As a result, Azerbaijanis celebrate November 8 as Victory Day," he added.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Uzbek Karshi Engineering and Economic Institute opens tender
Uzbek Karshi Engineering and Economic Institute opens tender
Uzbek Republican Exchange shares data on total volume of transactions
Uzbek Republican Exchange shares data on total volume of transactions
Uzbekneftegaz reveals volume of its exports in 10M2021
Uzbekneftegaz reveals volume of its exports in 10M2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
When I was first elected, I said we would take back our historical lands from enemy at any cost - President Aliyev Politics 17:09
If we depended on any other power, they would never allowed us to fulfill this glorious mission - President Aliyev Politics 17:06
COVID-19 vaccination in Georgia not mandatory – PM Georgia 17:02
Galt & Taggart shares data on Georgia’s inflation rate Georgia 16:48
Monument to Nizami Ganjavi will be erected in Minsk Politics 16:46
GUAM SecGen congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:29
Georgia has very high potential for economic growth – analyst Georgia 16:20
Fuzuli International Airport to strengthen presence of Azerbaijan in int'l markets - Peter Tase Politics 16:19
Opening of Fuzuli airport - turning point in Azerbaijan's role in region, US analyst says Politics 16:16
Ajit Doval holds strategic dialogue with France, agrees to strengthen defence & security ties Other News 16:06
Azerbaijan outlines priorities of its socio-economic development for 2022-2025 Finance 16:05
Azerbaijan liberated its lands thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's political wisdom - Latvian ex-president Politics 16:00
Government orders 1 crore doses of Zydus vaccine, to take call on use for kids Other News 15:53
Restoration of transport communications and economic activity in South Caucasus should lay groundwork for lasting peace in region - Lukashenko Politics 15:46
India condemns assassination attempt on Iraq PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Other News 15:42
51 km: India's longest drone flight conducted in Har Other News 15:38
Belarusian president calls Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:38
Georgia to introduce COVID-19 passports – PM Georgia 15:22
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva plant trees on Jidir Duzu, restoration of Topkhana forest in Shusha launched (PHOTO) Politics 15:16
Ariana Airlines to resume flights between Afghanistan and Dubai Other News 15:10
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly rising Finance 15:07
Gas price in Europe surpasses $960 per 1,000 cubic meters as trading opens Europe 15:06
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 8 Society 15:05
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar (PHOTO) Politics 15:02
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares photos from Victory march on Instagram (PHOTO) Politics 15:00
Kazakhstan reports decrease in monthly housing purchases Business 14:59
Georgia to see double-digit economic growth – PM Georgia 14:51
Work on possible meeting between Russian, Azerbaijani presidents, Armenian PM continues - spokesperson Politics 14:50
Armenia was arrogantly threatening us with renewed occupation. Someone had to teach them a lesson, didn’t they? - President Aliyev Politics 14:39
Turkey shares Azerbaijan's Victory joy - speaker of Turkish parliament Politics 14:37
Turkish MoD shares post dedicated to Victory Day of Azerbaijan Politics 14:36
Iranian embassy shares post on occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day Politics 14:35
Turkey's solidarity with Azerbaijan to remain eternal - MFA Politics 14:33
Euro zone investor morale rises on more upbeat outlook Europe 14:30
We managed to convey realities of Karabakh and Armenian atrocities related to occupation to world community - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:24
From now on, we will live forever in Karabakh and Zangazur - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:16
Second Karabakh war is bright page in our glorious history - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:12
Armenia will live forever with mark of defeated nation and state - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:12
We shown whole world that we are great nation - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:10
Azerbaijani president: Armenia invented myths about 'invincible army', so where is this army now? Politics 14:05
Azerbaijan celebrating Victory Day in Shusha, on Jidir Duzu today - President Aliyev Politics 14:00
Iran discloses data on manufacturing of certain household appliances Business 13:59
Amount of launched industrial enterprises in Iran growing Business 13:59
Iran records increase in exports via customs of Qom Province Business 13:56
I congratulate people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Victory Day - President Aliyev Politics 13:55
Volume of water in Iran's dams declining Oil&Gas 13:53
Tesla shares fall after Musk's Twitter poll backs stake sale US 13:47
Russia detects 39,400 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 13:28
President Ilham Aliyev brough victory to Azerbaijan and peace to entire region - Turkish president's chief adviser Politics 13:15
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares photos from Jidir Duzu on her Instagram page (PHOTOS) Politics 12:56
Iran congratulates Azerbaijan on victory in second Karabakh war Politics 12:55
Georgia's microfinance organizations boost issuing of loans Georgia 12:46
Istanbul greeting Azerbaijan on liberating Karabakh from occupation - creator of "Bayraktar" UAVs Society 12:44
Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:42
Iran eyes decline in cargo movements in Fereidoonkenar port Transport 12:35
Iran shares data on manufacturing of mining products Business 12:35
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Jask Port down Transport 12:32
Cargo transportation through Iran’s Yazd Shahid Sadooghi International Airport up Transport 12:31
Turkish FM shares post on occasion of November 8 - Azerbaijan's Victory Day Politics 12:24
President, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev makes speech in front of servicemen in Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:20
'Iron Fist' expedition to Zafar peak in Azerbaijan's Guba region organized (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 12:20
Russian special operations forces to hold drills in Tajikistan in November Russia 11:52
Mehteran Union of Turkey performs at concert on occasion of Victory Day in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 11:52
International passenger transportation via Iran's airports increases Transport 11:42
Iranian currency rates for November 8 Finance 11:28
UAE says insufficient investments can cause oil, gas price hikes Arab World 11:25
Iran increases car manufacturing Business 11:18
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 8 Georgia 11:14
Trend TV presents: Shusha - the apogee of victory (VIDEO) Politics 11:13
International cargo transportation via Iranian airports soars Transport 11:08
«Xurcun Chain of Boutiques» renews and enriches variety of organic and gluten-free products’ collections (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:00
Azerbaijan, Armenia have historic opportunity to normalize South Caucasus - Richard Hoagland Politics 11:00
Kazakhstan talks weekly dynamics on prices for socially significant food products Kazakhstan 10:59
Southern Gas Corridor reduces dependence on dominant supplier of Southern Europe – Polish ministry Oil&Gas 10:49
Azerbaijani MP Konul Nurullayeva writes about Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh in Croatian press Politics 10:46
Uranium field exploration company in Kazakhstan opens tender to buy compressors Tenders 10:34
SOCAR to increase STAR Refinery’s production capacity Oil&Gas 10:25
State Security Service of Azerbaijan releases footage dedicated to Victory Day (VIDEO) Politics 10:04
Victory march and flash mob held in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10:01
Thanksgiving prayer performed at Yukhari Govhar Agha mosque in Shusha (PHOTO) Society 09:54
Georgia’s oil, gas production on the rise Georgia 09:49
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage "Dear Shusha, we are back!" (VIDEO) Politics 09:48
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day (VIDEO) Politics 09:42
Oil rises after Aramco raises crude selling price Oil&Gas 09:35
Uzbek Karshi Engineering and Economic Institute opens tender Tenders 09:25
Iran talks constructive co-op regarding its policy on Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 09:21
Uzbek Republican Exchange shares data on total volume of transactions Uzbekistan 09:19
Number of international flights via Iranian airports up Transport 09:16
Activity in Iran’s Qeshm port booming Transport 09:10
Astronauts' return to Earth from ISS postponed Other News 08:53
Iran unveils details of caviar exports Business 08:24
Georgia lowers import of Turkish-made leather goods Turkey 08:20
Victory Day is celebration of int'l law, justice - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 08:16
Azerbaijan's glorious victory rejuvenated us all inwardly, spiritually - Reza Deghati Politics 08:00
1,031 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:26
China's meat imports drop to 20-month low in October -customs Other News 06:52
Verstappen dominates F1 Mexico City GP Other News 06:05
Powerful blast rocks downtown Baghdad Arab World 05:28
Three elite U.S. universities evacuate buildings after bomb threats US 04:57
U.S. administers 430.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 04:09
All news