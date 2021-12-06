President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with residents of Gonagkand settlement
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in Guba district for a visit.
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva met with residents of Gonagkand settlement, and together with the residents laid flowers at the statue of great leader Heydar Aliyev in Gonagkand settlement.
Will be updated
