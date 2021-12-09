Azerbaijan’s representative takes part in Bali Democracy Forum
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9
Trend:
Indonesia hosted the 14th meeting of the Bali Democracy Forum under the theme “Democracy for Humanity: Advancing Economic and Social Justice during Pandemic” on Dec. 9, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev.
Will be updated
