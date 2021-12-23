President Ilham Aliyev approves budget of State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

President Ilham Aliyev approved the budget of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan for 2022 on Dec. 23, Trend reports.

According to the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, the budget revenues of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan for 2022 were approved in the amount of over 10.5 billion manat (over $6.1 billion), while expenses – over 12.7 billion manat (over $7.4 billion).