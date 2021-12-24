Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Gum Deniz field’s oil production volume revealed
Bahar field sees month-on-month decrease in gas production
Kazakhstan boosts transportation of goods via pipelines
Japan's record $940 bln budget to help recovery as fiscal reform in back seat World 08:39
Fire on Bangladesh ferry leaves at least 27 dead, 100 injured World 07:57
Japan will not send govt delegation to Beijing Olympics World 07:23
US sets shorter Covid isolation rules for health workers US 06:39
S.Korea's Moon pardons disgraced former president Park World 05:54
More Marines discharged over vaccine refusal, total at 169 US 05:05
Arab Coalition says destroyed drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport Arab World 04:18
Omicron cases 70% less likely to be hospitalised, UK health agency report suggests Europe 03:31
France's COVID-19 cases reach national record while deaths also rise Europe 02:48
Two killed, 4 injured in blast in northern India World 02:15
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday anniversary (PHOTO) Politics 02:05
Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures Turkey 01:33
Ministry of Youth and Sports prepares video on 60th birthday anniversary of President Ilham Aliyev Politics 00:44
"Dear President" - Trend TV’s film Society 00:28
Craft of Ilham Aliyev’s leadership Politics 00:01
Iran, G4+1 due to convene in Vienna on Monday for fresh round of talks Nuclear Program 23 December 22:34
First batch of freight gondola cars arrives in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 23 December 21:44
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approves law "On limit of criterion of need for 2022" Politics 23 December 20:50
Azerbaijan approves law on ‘Budget of Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2022’ Economy 23 December 20:49
President Ilham Aliyev approves budget of State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan for 2022 Politics 23 December 20:47
Investors' interest in Azerbaijan's economy growing dynamically - minister Economy 23 December 20:35
President Ilham Aliyev signs law on approval of letter of changes to loan agreement between Azerbaijan, Japan Economy 23 December 20:32
Georgia reveals its top wheat and meslin exporters Georgia 23 December 20:31
Serbian president sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23 December 20:30
Azerbaijan approves budget of State Social Protection Fund for 2022 Economy 23 December 20:29
Most worthy holder of most difficult position - Video clip from AzTV about Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's activity Politics 23 December 20:25
King of Jordan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23 December 20:24
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approves law on subsistence minimum for 2022 Politics 23 December 20:18
President of Kazakhstan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23 December 20:12
President Ilham Aliyev created prosperous, modern, safe Azerbaijan for future generations - congratulations of world politicians (VIDEO) Politics 23 December 20:10
Gum Deniz field’s oil production volume revealed Oil&Gas 23 December 18:54
Bahar field sees month-on-month decrease in gas production Oil&Gas 23 December 18:49
Chairmen of Azerbaijani political parties send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23 December 18:22
Turkey discloses number of military vehicles transshipped via local ports for 11M2021 Turkey 23 December 18:20
Azerbaijan sees increase in trade turnover with Ukraine over 11M2021 Economy 23 December 18:13
Azerbaijani Agency for SME's Development opens tender to organize trainings Tenders 23 December 17:54
Azerbaijan's value of export to CIS countries grows in 11M2021 Economy 23 December 17:50
Uzbekistan increases imports of electric vehicles in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 23 December 17:49
Galt & Taggart shares forecast on GDP growth in Georgia for 2022 Georgia 23 December 17:46
Cargo traffic on Azerbaijan's section of TRACECA for 10M2021 revealed Transport 23 December 17:43
Georgian Water and Power LLC announces tender for High Voltage Frequency Inverters procurement Tenders 23 December 17:34
Georgia shares export, import price indices Georgia 23 December 17:27
Brazil homebuilder MRV sells two U.S. projects for $95 mln Other News 23 December 17:20
Turkey shares data on petrochemicals shipments via local ports for 11M2021 Turkey 23 December 17:20
President of Croatia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23 December 17:16
Azerbaijan hands over note of protest to France - MFA Politics 23 December 17:08
Kazakhstan unveils trade indicators with three largest trade partners Business 23 December 17:07
Leaders of religious confessions in Azerbaijan congratulate President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23 December 17:05
World is experiencing leadership crisis while Azerbaijan is exception thanks to President Ilham Aliyev - ex-president of Latvia Politics 23 December 17:01
Iran seeks to become part of coal transportation route from Russia to India Transport 23 December 16:56
Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia's United Petroleum Arab World 23 December 16:54
Russia ready to help Europeans with gas price situation — President Putin Russia 23 December 16:44
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Politics 23 December 16:36
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC announces tender for supply of dimethyl disulfide Uzbekistan 23 December 16:36
Georgia’s GNERC to invest in water infrastructure in Batumi Georgia 23 December 16:33
Azerbaijan confirms 854 more COVID-19 cases, 1,365 recoveries Society 23 December 16:32
Iran seeks to increase fruit export to neighbor countries Business 23 December 16:19
Georgia names main goods exported to Russia Georgia 23 December 16:13
Iran showcasing latest achievements of agricultural sector at Urmia expo Business 23 December 16:07
Japanese companies interested to expand co-op with Iran in waste management Business 23 December 16:02
Potato harvest completed in Turkmenistan's Lebap region Business 23 December 15:57
President of Moldova congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23 December 15:53
Turkmenistan sees increase in exports to Belarus Business 23 December 15:53
TBC Capital shares macroeconomic forecast in Georgia for 2022 Georgia 23 December 15:46
Vaccine booster dose requirement to be based on scientific decisions: Indian official Other News 23 December 15:44
Volume of small and medium-sized businesses in Uzbekistan grows Uzbekistan 23 December 15:40
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Trailer LLC opens tender for assembly of gas equipment Uzbekistan 23 December 15:35
TURKSOY Secretary General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23 December 15:28
Bosnia and Herzegovina is grateful to Azerbaijan for support in fight against COVID-19 - FM Politics 23 December 15:26
India hands over 10 lakh vaccine doses to Myanmar Other News 23 December 15:23
'India is one of Starbucks' top 5 fastest-growing markets' Other News 23 December 15:21
Tajikistan gets access to seaports of Southeast Asia Tajikistan 23 December 15:16
Kyrgyzstan, India ready to further strengthen military cooperation Kyrgyzstan 23 December 15:13
Kazakhstan boosts transportation of goods via pipelines Transport 23 December 15:06
Georgia’s imports of petroleum and petroleum oils from Turkey triple Georgia 23 December 14:59
Georgia’s exports to Uzbekistan up Georgia 23 December 14:58
Banks need additional $70 bn to back $5- trn GDP: SBI's Dinesh Khara Other News 23 December 14:47
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 23 Society 23 December 14:45
Iranian government distributing rice, sugar, edible oil to regulate market Business 23 December 14:42
Iran's Navy pins high hopes on local knowledge-based companies - commander Transport 23 December 14:36
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23 December 14:34
Population of 146 million insufficient for Russia — Putin Russia 23 December 14:31
Iran faces decline in demand for domestic clothes Business 23 December 14:29
Azerbaijan names oil exports value to Croatia Oil&Gas 23 December 14:27
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Ambarli port in 11M2021 Turkey 23 December 14:23
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 23 December 14:18
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 25 Oil&Gas 23 December 14:14
Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina to co-op in mine clearance – ANAMA Politics 23 December 14:12
Iran shares data on monthly sales of goods at Mercantile Exchange Business 23 December 14:09
Turkey discloses cargo traffic via local Ambarli port for 11M2021 Turkey 23 December 14:08
Azerbaijan's measures against COVID-19 led to economic growth in 2021 - minister Economy 23 December 14:05
Azerbaijani parliament to consider abolition of visa regime with Qatar Politics 23 December 14:02
Gratifying that Karabakh region turned from battlefield into territory of restoration - Bosnian FM Politics 23 December 14:01
New agreements to be signed between Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina - FM Politics 23 December 14:01
Iran, Sri Lanka agree on oil-for-tea deal Business 23 December 14:00
Bullish risk through sharp upward gas price movements unlikely Oil&Gas 23 December 13:57
Iran allows exports of 50,000 livestock Business 23 December 13:47
Azerbaijan names crude oil exports volume to Portugal Oil&Gas 23 December 13:47
India should emerge world leader in post-COVID global order, says PM Modi Other News 23 December 13:44
Mutual opening of Azerbaijani, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s embassies to contribute to development of ties Politics 23 December 13:43
