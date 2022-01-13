Body of Armenian soldier found in Azerbaijan and handed over to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Samir Ali - Trend:

A body of an Armenian serviceman was found in Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan settlement liberated from the Armenian occupation, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov told Trend on Jan. 13.

Shahidov said that the body found during the search operations conducted by a search team was handed over to Armenia.