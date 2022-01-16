Speaker of Montenegrin Parliament arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Chairman of the Montenegrin Parliament Aleksa Becic arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries fluttered, the guest was met by Deputy Chairman of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, deputy of the Parliament Igbal Mammadov, Ambassador of Montenegro to Azerbaijan Perisha Kastratovic and other officials.