Russian ambassador talks trade-economic cooperation between '3+3' countries (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The '3+3' format will help expand trade-economic cooperation between its member countries, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference following 2021, Trend reports.

"Last year, a promising 3+3 cooperation format was launched at the initiative of the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan," Bocharnikov reminded. "The interest of the participating countries lies in achieving the normalization and unblocking of transport communications. The first meeting was held in Moscow, where we saw the interest of the parties."

"These meetings, of course, will continue. From the very beginning, the participants said that even if Georgia doesn’t join for some reason, the door for it still remains open," he noted.