Moscow shares Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's approach, vision on trilateral working group - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Moscow shares the approach and vision of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the matter of the trilateral working [on Karabakh], Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference on, Trend reports.

According to him, Russia highly appreciates President Ilham Aliyev ‘s position on the normalization of the situation in the region and fully shares this approach.

"The trilateral working group is aimed at the early completion of joint infrastructure initiatives and the launch of transport and logistics projects in the South Caucasus," Bocharnikov said.

In January 2021, during a meeting in Moscow, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan made a decision to create a working group at the level of the deputy prime ministers of the three countries that would focus on establishing transport and economic links in Nagorno-Karabakh, following the end of the second Karabakh war in 2020.