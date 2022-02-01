Azerbaijani parliament to discuss several issues on Feb. 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The first spring plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament in 2022 will be held on Feb. 1, Trend reports.

The agenda includes the following issues:

1. Draft decision of the Azerbaijani parliament on the plan of legislative work of the spring session of parliament for 2022.

2. Draft decision of the Azerbaijani parliament on the establishment of the Disciplinary Commission of the parliament.

3. Draft decision of the Azerbaijani parliament on the establishment of the Counting Commission of the parliament.

4. Bill "On approval of the Shusha declaration on allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey".

5. Bill on the approval of the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Serbia on the mutual abolition of visa for holders of ordinary passports".

6. Bill on changes to the law "On the suspension of inspections in the field of business";

7. Bill on changes to the law "On the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan" (first reading).

8. Bill on changes to the law "On Road Traffic" (first reading).

9. Bill on changes to the Code on Administrative Offenses (first reading).

10. Bill on changes to the law "On gas supply" (first reading).

11. Bill on changes to the Code on Administrative Offenses (first reading).

12. Bill on changes to the law "On freedom of religion" (first reading).