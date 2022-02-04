President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by European energy commissioner (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson on Feb. 4, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Projects such as Southern Gas Corridor of crucial importance for supply of entire Europe – deputy PM (Interview)
Ministerial meeting within SGC Advisory Council - beginning of new stage in dev't for Southern Gas Corridor
Announcement of President Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s availability to boost gas supplies to Europe could provide alternative source of supply – Romanian energy minister (Interview)
Azerbaijan satisfied with contribution to providing Italian consumers with gas at affordable price - minister (PHOTO)
Hungarian employees ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Peter Szijjarto