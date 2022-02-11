Providing preferential mortgages to reporters another important contribution of President Ilham Aliyev to media sphere - CEO of Media Dev't Agency (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the law "On media" and signed a corresponding decree on granting preferential mortgages to reporters, Chief Executive Officer at Media Development Agency (MEDIA) Ahmad Ismayilov said at the author's video project “Actual with Sahil Karimli” developed by Trend News Agency.

He emphasized that the inclusion of journalists in the preferential category is another important contribution of President Ilham Aliyev to the media sphere.

According to Ismayilov, the adoption and approval of the law "On Media", and the creation of a media register will allow applying a systematic approach to this area.

Touching upon the changes in the reporters' activities with the introduction of the new law, he outlined the importance of the media register and the preparation of it.

Will the rostered media tech workers also be able to get subsidized mortgages? Are there other benefits for journalists? You can find out the answers to these questions by watching the interview with the CEO of MEDIA.

Trend presents this interview in video format.