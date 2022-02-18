Azerbaijan has potential to become popular tourism destination - NomadMania's Harry Mitsidis
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
Trend:
Azerbaijan has great potential to become a popular tourist destination, the founder of the NomadMania travel company Harry Mitsidis said during his visit to Karabakh, Trend reports.
"Our travel company has many proposals on how to develop tourism in Azerbaijan, and so we could present them," Mitsidis said.
