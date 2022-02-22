Azerbaijan returns all Armenian detainees to Armenia - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's position is fully consistent with international law, Azerbaijani MP Soltan Mammadov said at the meeting of the committee of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA) in Yerevan, Trend reports.

Mammadov added that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh conflict was resolved in accordance with international law and the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

“There is no more conflict and Azerbaijan has created new realities in the region, which are supported by Europe,” the MP said. “I am glad that the international organizations stand for partnership and cooperation in the region. We are ready to use all international platforms to establish peace in the region.”

The MP stressed that numerous accusations about detainees and "cultural heritage" in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation were made.

“I would like to bring to your attention that all detainees were returned to Armenia,” Mammadov added. “After the end of the conflict, Azerbaijan announced its readiness to delimit and demarcate the border with Armenia. The restoration of communications between the two countries will bring peace and security to the region. As for the claims related to "cultural heritage", Azerbaijan is open for international monitoring and evaluation.”

The MP added that about 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing during the first Karabakh war and there is still no information about their fate.