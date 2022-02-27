Over past two days, about 500 Azerbaijani citizens move from Ukraine to Moldova (UPDATE)

Over past two days, about 500 Azerbaijani citizens move from Ukraine to Moldova, 190 to Poland – MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on Feb. 26 on 23:56)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

The information on the possibility for the Azerbaijani citizens to move to Moldova, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary by land was provided in connection with the situation in Ukraine on the basis of an agreement reached through the diplomatic channels on the entry of Azerbaijani citizens into the neighboring countries, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Within two days, about 500 Azerbaijani citizens entered Moldova through the border checkpoints of Ukraine’s Ocnita and Palanca districts, 50 of them returned to Azerbaijan by air through Romania.

Some 190 more Azerbaijani citizens crossed the border between Ukraine and Poland by land.

The Foreign Ministry once again appeals to the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, permanently and temporarily residing in Ukraine, who visited the country for tourism or educational purposes, with a request to stay away from the areas in which military troops and facilities are concentrated, stay at home or in a safe place and refrain from trips.

Azerbaijani citizens can receive the information by calling the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kyiv via phone (+380 73) 5050000 and via e-mail [email protected] , by calling the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv via phone (+38057 ) 7000531 and via e-mail [email protected] in connection with the special cases.

Additional information will be provided depending on the situation.