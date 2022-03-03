Chairman of Tajikistan’s Parliament Upper Chamber arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3
Trend:
Chairman of Upper Chamber of Parliament of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on March 3, Trend reports.
Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation met Rustam Emomali at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Adil Aliyev, Head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Tajikistan inter-parliamentary relations Aydin Mirzazade, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Dushanbe Alimirzamin Askerov, Tajik Ambassador to Baku Rustam Soli and other officials.
The visit will last until March 4.
