President Ilham Aliyev holds phone talk with President of Moldova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3
Trend:
President of the Republic of Moldova Maya Sandu has phoned President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 3, Trend reports.
During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on regional issues, as well as discussed issues of expanding economic-trade relations, and reinforcing cooperation on energy between Azerbaijan and Moldova.
