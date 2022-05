BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. As part of the political dialogue processes, the Head of the President’s Administration’s Department for Liaison with Parties and the Legislative Authority Adalat Valiyev has been holding regular meetings with the chairmen of political parties for two years, the department told Trend.

On May 11, Valiyev held a meeting with the Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Independence Party Arzukhan Alizade.

Will be updated