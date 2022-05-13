5th 'Kharibulbul' International Folklore Festival - great contribution to Azerbaijan's culture - ambassador

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 13. The 5th 'Kharibulbul' International Folklore Festival is a significant contribution to Azerbaijan's culture, and we must preserve this history for future generations, People's Artist, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu told reporters on the second day of the Festival, Trend reports.

"Happy that after the glorious victory of Azerbaijani Army in the second Karabakh war, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev declared Shusha the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and said that it would host the 'Kharibulbul' International Folklore Festival," said Polad Bulbuloglu.

He noted that the fourth Kharibulbul festival passed with great success in 2021.

"I'm delighted that today the city of Shusha is hosting the 5th 'Kharibulbul' International Folklore Festival. I hope that the festival will continue to be held annually. From year to year, the number of its guests will only grow, and its geography will expand," the ambassador stated.

The 5th 'Kharibulbul' International Folklore Festival, held in the 'Year of Shusha' on the occasion of the 270th anniversary of the city of Shusha, has been organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Shusha City State Reserve. The 5th festival, which will end on 14 May, is attended by musicians and dance groups from different countries, as well as folk groups from different regions of Azerbaijan.

The festival, which took place in May 1989-1991 in Shusha and other regions of Karabakh, was once again organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on May 12-13, 2021, after a 30-year break.