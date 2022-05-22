Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences on traffic accident in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov shared the corresponding publication on Twitter, Trend reports.

"We are extremely saddened by the news that a bus with students traveling from Adana to Konya crashed in Turkey. We express our condolences to the families and friends of those dead in the accident, and wish Allah the Almighty grant good health to the wounded," the publication says.

Bus with students crashed in Turkey. Three people died and 41 more were injured as a result of the accident.