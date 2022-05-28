President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Ladies Mehriban Aliyeva and Emine Erdogan watched air show at TECHNOFEST Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. On May 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part in the Aerospace and Technology Festival "TECHNOFEST Azerbaijan" held for the first time in Baku, Trend reports.

One of the most memorable events of this grandiose event was an air show held with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish pilots as part of the Aerospace and Technology Festival "TECHNOFEST Azerbaijan".

The show was watched by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Ladies Mehriban Aliyeva and Emine Erdogan, official delegations of the two fraternal countries and festival participants.