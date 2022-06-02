Azerbaijan repatriates another group of citizens from Iraq, Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Another group of Azerbaijani citizens, consisting of 11 children and two women, has been repatriated from Iraq and Syria to their homeland in the recent days, Trend reports via the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, 11 of the citizens have been placed in a social service institution of the State Agency for Public Service under the ministry and two – in a medical institution.

Besides, work has begun on medical and socio-psychological support for the repatriates, the ministry said.

In the next stage, social workers and psychologists of the agency would assess the socio-psychological state of repatriated women and children. Psychological support measures will be implemented for each repatriate based on an individual development plan, added the ministry.

The process of social rehabilitation of the repatriates will continue after the transfer to their families. These services are provided to them in cooperation with other relevant bodies. The repatriates are involved in psychological counseling, educational activities, as well as various circles for meaningful leisure activities.