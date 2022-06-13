Chairman of UN General Assembly meets with representatives of NAM youth network in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. On June 13, within the framework of the visit of the Chairman of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdullah Shahid to Azerbaijan, a meeting was held at the ADA University with representatives of the youth network of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting, jointly organized by the ADA University and the youth network of the Non-Aligned Movement, was devoted to the topic of the role of youth in sustainable development in the post-pandemic period.

Rector of the ADA University Hafiz Pashayev, in his speech at the event, which was also joined online by the national branches of the youth network of the Non-Aligned Movement in other member countries, welcoming Abdullah Shahid, noted that he is the third chairman of the assembly who has spoken so far at the University ADA. Hafiz Pashayev expressed confidence that Abdullah Shahid's meeting with youth will be productive.

Then, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov spoke about Azerbaijan’s youth-related initiatives, both at the national level and as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, and stressed that on the initiative of Azerbaijan, a youth network was created in October last year, and in July 2022 Baku to host first Youth Summit of Non-Aligned Movement.

Abdullah Shahid, who previously visited Azerbaijan as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of his country, noted that he was very glad to visit our country again. Emphasizing the exceptional role of youth in sustainable development, he noted the importance of supporting youth as one of the important steps taken to preserve peace, security, development and multilateralism at the global level.

Ordukhan Mammadzadeh, head of the Azerbaijan branch of the youth network of the Non-Aligned Movement, also spoke at the event and spoke about the establishment and international activities of the network.

The event continued with a question and answer session.