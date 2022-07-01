Azerbaijani minister talks role of public-private partnership in medicine dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The public-private partnership in the field of healthcare and business is one of the promising sectors for the further development of medicine, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev said at a conference on "Business Prospects in Healthcare Sphere", Trend reports.

According to Musayev, the private healthcare sector in Azerbaijan is rapidly growing and developing.

"Nearly 1,400 business entities operate in the area of medicine in Azerbaijan. State support for the private sector contributed to the growth of their number," he noted.

The minister stressed that the private sector also favors the development of education in the field of medicine.

"Today, most of graduates of our medical universities work in private clinics. To ensure the quality of provided medical services the state conducts appropriate control," added Musayev.