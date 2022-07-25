UNGA president expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Abdulla Shahid greeted the creation of the youth network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Trend reports.

“It is necessary to strengthen the youth platform, create the basis for an inclusive and dignified life,” Shahid said during his speech at the Youth Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Azerbaijan’s Baku.

Shahid also thanked Azerbaijan for organizing the summit.

UNGA president emphasized that young people contribute to the development of global sustainability.

He also expressed hope for the active work of youth in the sphere of recovery in the post-pandemic period.

NAM offers a platform for participation and cultural exchange for young people from different parts of the world, and this is important, Shahid also added.