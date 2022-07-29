President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to Order “On material and social support of prosecutors”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree amending the Order of the President of Azerbaijan Republic No 1054, dated October 8, 2002 ‘On material and social support for the staff of Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan Republic ‘, Trend reports.

The following changes have been made in accordance with the decree to the first part of the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No 1054, dated October 8, 2002, ’On material and social support for the staff of the Procurator’s Office of Azerbaijan Republic’:

1. Set the monthly salary of the General Prosecutor of Azerbaijan Republic at 3,260 manat ($1,917.6).

- The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Republic has been instructed to resolve the issues arising from this Order.

The order takes effect from July 1, 2022.