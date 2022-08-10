Azerbaijan stands for establishing normal relations with neighboring countries – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Azerbaijan stands for establishing normal relations with neighboring countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing with Algeria's Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, Trend reports.

Minister Bayramov outlined the return of the first internally displaced persons to their native Aghali village of the Zangilan district. This is the beginning of the first stage of the 'Great Return'.

"I briefed my colleague on the reconstruction activities, the return of former internally displaced persons to liberated Karabakh, as well as talked about the ongoing situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the non-constructive approach of the Armenian side," Bayramov added.