Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with Armenian secretary of security council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, Trend reports via the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar's Twitter.

"Productive discussions on relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the role of the European Union took place during a meeting with Hikmet Hajiyev and Armen Grigoryan in Brussels today," Klaar wrote.