Azerbaijani defense minister visits Turkish National Defense University (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, visited the National Defense University of Türkiye as part of his working visit to the fraternal country, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Hasanov signed the university's ‘Book of Honor’ together with the Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, and defense ministers of other states.

Then a concert program on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Türkiye’s Victory was presented to the guests.