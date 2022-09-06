Azerbaijan registers new political party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. A new political party has been registered in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan.

The "Karabakh Liberation Organization" (KLO) of Azerbaijan decided to transform into "Liberated Motherland Party" at its congress and determined the main goal of its activities to develop the success achieved with the liberation of the Azerbaijan's lands from occupation, strengthening the country as a strong state.

Taking into account that the charter and program goals of the organization cover topical and important issues for the country, and the documents comply with the legislation, at a meeting of the board of the Ministry of Justice, it was decided to register it as a party.

Chairman of the Party Akif Nagi was presented with a certificate of state registration of the party on September 6.