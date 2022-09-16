Azerbaijan supports Pakistan's rightful position on issue of Jammu and Kashmir - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijan supports Pakistan's rightful position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif in Samarkand, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan also supported Pakistan's rightful position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and stood in solidarity with Pakistan on this issue. Azerbaijan is a member of the Contact Group on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.