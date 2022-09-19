Poland is very pleased that Azerbaijan provides humanitarian support to Ukraine - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Poland is very pleased that Azerbaijan is among the countries that provide Ukraine with the humanitarian support it needs today, Trend reports via Ambassador of Poland to Azerbaijan Rafal Poborski.

He also noted that he was very saddened by the news of those killed as a result of tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"I express my deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with the families and children of the martyrs. I want to wish that peace will be established in Ukraine and Azerbaijan soon," Poborski.