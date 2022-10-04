Armenia doesn't provide map of Azerbaijani mass grave sites - legal expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Armenia doesn’t provide a map of Azerbaijanis’ mass grave sites, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Legal Analysis and Research (LAR) Public Union Ramil Iskandarli told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking about another mass grave found in Edilli village of Khojavand district, Iskandarli said that similar graves were also found in other territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation, including the Khojaly district, Bashlibel village of the Kalbajar district, the Aghdam, Fuzuli districts and others.

"As the liberated territories are cleared from mines, such mass graves will certainly be detected. Armenia, contrary to international law, doesn’t provide a map of the mass graves' location. According to the Charter of the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal and the third article of the Geneva Convention, extrajudicial and arbitrary executions are considered a violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime,” he noted.

“Besides, such crimes committed against civilians not participating in the war, prisoners and hostages are also considered war crimes according to the Hague Convention respecting the Laws and Customs of War. Besides, according to international conventions and other legal documents, this is a violation of the right to life,” the head of LAR explained.

“Armenia should be punished for these actions. According to international law, the families of missing persons have the right to receive information about them. Armenia violates the rights of these families by not providing information about these mass graves, too," added Iskandarli.