We are very impressed by Azerbaijan's ambitious plans to revive its liberated territories - director of British Chapman Taylor

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 5. The progress that is seen today on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is impressive, Director of Chapman Taylor British company Marcelina Zielinska said on the sidelines of Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on the topic 'Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda as a Leading Force for Post-Conflict Recovery and Reconstruction' in Aghdam city, Trend reports.

"Today we got acquainted with the plan for the reconstruction of Aghdam city. We are very impressed by the ambitious plans of the Azerbaijani government to revive these lands," she said.

According to Zielinska, the work that has already been done in Shusha is amazing.

"We will continue to implement various projects. We will also work in the city of Jabrayil. This work will be different from what we did in Shusha. There will be more social infrastructure in Jabrayil," she added.

At the same time, she noted that one of the primary tasks is the preservation of the natural environment.