Normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia remains priority for US - Department of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia remains a priority for the US, spokesman for the Department of State Ned Price said during a briefing, Trend reports.

“What you can expect to see in the weeks and months ahead is continued senior-level American engagement. I say that in the aftermath of the Secretary’s convening of the trilateral format of the ministers from both Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York City last month,” Price noted.

According to him, it was the first time the ministers had come together in person since the September events [clashes on Armenian-Azerbaijani border].

The spokesman noted that Philip Reeker, senior advisor at the Department of State for Caucasus negotiations, has remained in contact with both countries.

“So we will continue to remain engaged on this issue. I can’t promise a particular outcome, but I can promise that it will remain a priority for us,” added Price.