French media publishes article about lack of assessment from international organization of Armenia's missile attacks on Azerbaijan's Ganja city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. French La Gazette online newspaper published an article about the issues related to the second anniversary of systematic terrorist attacks on the civilian population of Ganja city by the military-political leadership of Armenia, and the fact that international organizations haven't yet given a legal assessment of these crimes, Trend reports via the newspaper.

The article noted that Ganja city got bombed five times by the Armenian Armed Forces in October 2020.

"During the missile attacks serious damage was caused to the city's infrastructure, buildings, including residential buildings, and vehicles," the article said.

Along with Ganja city, Armenia also attacked, using missiles and heavy artillery, other Azerbaijani cities - Barda, Yevlakh, Beylagan, Tartar, Gabala, Goranboy, Aghjabadi and Khizi.

The article informed that as a result of these attacks, 93 civilians, including 12 children, and 27 women died. A total of 454 people, including 35 children received injuries of varying severity, 181 children lost one of their parents, 5 lost both parents, and all members of one family died.

The article also noted that although the Azerbaijani side appeals to international organizations in connection with the fact of Armenia's terrorist attack in Ganja and other cities, these structures prefer to remain silent and don't put any pressure on Armenia.

"There are 1,000s of facts about the brutal murder of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenians. Armenians committed genocide of Azerbaijanis in Khojaly, Bashlybel, and Garadaghli, which is proved by facts, photos and video evidence. The indifference of international organizations to the facts related to these crimes, to photo and video evidence of an attack on Ganja city, death of civilians, demonstrates their biased attitude," the article said.

In addition, the article stated that the archives of the relevant bodies of Azerbaijan contain official documents, video and photographic materials about these crimes, including information about the type of missiles that were used during the missile attacks on civilians in the country.

International organizations should give a legal assessment of these events, punish war criminals, and make fair decisions regarding the crimes committed by Armenians so that the confidence and respect of the Azerbaijani people in these organizations will increase, the article said.