Türkiye pleased to see development achieved in Karabakh year later - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. I believe that with an investment that Azerbaijan makes, Karabakh will become a bright star in the region in no time, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters at the end of his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Our Azerbaijani brothers are rapidly continuing construction and restoration on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. We got acquainted with work carried out in Fuzuli and Shusha during last year's visit. We are very pleased to see the development that has been achieved in Karabakh a year later and to observe its progress from day to day," he said.