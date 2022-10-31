We are sure that city of Zangilan will turn into regional center in short time - Special Representative of Azerbaijani President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. We are sure that the city of Zangilan will turn into a regional center in a short time, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Zangilan district, which is part of the East Zangezur economic region, Vahid Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Today is World Cities Day. We are confident that the city of Zangilan, completely destroyed during the occupation, will be restored in a short time on a sustainable basis, will become a regional center with progressive innovations. Work has already begun in this direction," the publication says.