Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline among most important projects for oil industry development - deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline is among the most important projects for development of Azerbaijan’s oil industry, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports on November 3.

He made the remark during an event dedicated to the second anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in second Karabakh war under the leadership of Supreme Commander-In-Chief President Ilham Aliyev.

According to Ahmadov, the country has also created an effective oil strategy.

"Azerbaijan today provides dozens of countries with oil and gas. The Contract of the Century, signed in 1994, laid the foundation for this," he noted.

The deputy PM also said that Azerbaijan is the initiator of energy projects, which have strategic importance for many countries.

"The liberation of the country's territories from Armenian occupation has created great economic opportunities for us and the region as a whole. Azerbaijan is creating large-scale transport and logistics projects which will serve to establish links with the countries of the region, including links between Asia and Europe," Ahmadov added.