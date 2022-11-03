Meeting of Azerbaijan-Armenia commission on border delimitation kicks off in Brussels (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Commission on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation is holding a meeting in Brussels, Secretary General of the EU External Action Service Stefano Sannino tweeted, Trend reports.

"Pleased to welcome to Brussels the Azerbaijan-Armenia border commissions led by Deputy Prime Ministers Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan for their third meeting. The European Union urges the sides to take steps to improve security on the ground and to achieve progress on delimitation," the official wrote.