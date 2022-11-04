Azerbaijani PM talks co-op with Turkish VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Baku hosted the one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, who is paying an official visit to the country, on November 4, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides outlined the successful development of fraternal and allied relations between the two countries in all areas.

Furthermore, officials emphasized the importance of a 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the joint business forum to be held in Baku.

They also expressed confidence that Fuat Oktay's visit will contribute to the further enhancement of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting addressed prospects of Azerbaijan-Türkiye cooperation as well.