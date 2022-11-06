Graduation ceremony held in Azerbaijani Naval Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, work aimed at further increasing the level of training of the military personnel and combat capability of units of the Azerbaijan Army continues, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, attended the next graduation ceremony of the Marines Commando Basic Course and Underwater Offence Special Forces Course, held in the Naval Forces’ military unit. First, flowers were laid at the monument erected in the territory of the military unit in memory of Shehids.

The memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Hasanov noted that these courses have a positive impact on the improvement of individual skills of marines and special forces and stressed that the new reforms carried out after the Patriotic War led to the formation of a professional army.

He congratulated the graduates and entire military personnel on the upcoming November 8 – Victory Day and wished them success in their military service.

Hasanov thanked the Turkish officers and the entire staff for organizing and conducting the high-level courses, which also involved professional instructors from fraternal Türkiye.

The leaders of the courses attached an emblem to the symbolic stump and the graduates were presented certificates. A group of distinguished servicemen and instructors was awarded honorary diplomas and valuable gifts.

The Defense Minister presented the “Combat Ready" certificate to the commander of the unit that successfully completed the NATO-evaluation Level-2 (NEL-2) on Maritime Interdiction Operations organized in Türkiye.

Following the official part of the graduation ceremony, Hasanov watched the tactical-special classes of the naval special forces and the demonstrative performances of divers of underwater offence and underwater defense units.

He met with the naval special forces and noted that their courage shown during the Patriotic War is commendable. It was emphasized that for the heroism, shown by the naval special forces, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev highly appreciates each of them.

In the end, he was shown modern weapons, combat and auto vehicles at the disposal of marines and special forces.