Organization of Turkic States Summit in Baku - turning point of Turkic cooperation, says Baghdad Amreyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Organization of Turkic States (OTS) demonstrated strong solidarity with the Azerbaijani people and supported Azerbaijan’s liberation of its territories, OTS’ Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev said, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA).

This is stated in Amreyev’s article published in UzA.

“OTS countries have improved harmony in their foreign policies and are increasingly acting as a group in international matters. For example, the OTS demonstrated strong solidarity with the Azerbaijani people and supported Azerbaijan’s liberation of its territories in Karabakh and restoring its sovereignty over them,” Amreyev said.

He pointed out that one of the turning points of the Turkic cooperation was the 2019 Summit of Heads of State held in Baku.

“In this summit, the member states decided to move their relations from cooperation towards gradual integration, expressing their willingness to speak with one voice in the future. This is why Baku Summit is remembered as the first decisive step towards the united Turkic World,” he said.

Amreyev added that health cooperation became an inseparable part of the OTS agenda: The outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 necessitated launching health cooperation and coordination to fight the pandemic.

“The OTS countries were fast to demonstrate strong leadership and solidarity in coming up with a common response. The Azerbaijani chairmanship initiated the Extraordinary Summit themed “Solidarity and Cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic” on 10 April 2020. Later, several related ministerial meetings were organized in a short time,” he said.