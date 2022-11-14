Surprise on Victory Day from "Azerlottery" for children of martyrs in Turkiye (PHOTO)

On the eve of the Victory Day, OJSC “Azerlottery” held a meeting in Istanbul, Turkiye with the members of martyr families, who were provided with educational scholarships within the framework of the “Loyalty to Talents” project.

The event began with a minute of silence to honor the memory of our martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and gave us a feeling of victory.

Greeting the participants of the event, Zafer Reisoglu, “Azerlottery” Chairman of the Board, began his speech with a surprise prepared for the students studying in Turkiye. He invited family members of students from Azerbaijan to the hall where the event was held.

“Dear mothers and sisters, we thought that our dear students, entrusted to us by our martyrs, would see you and celebrate this great Victory Day together with you. Thank you very much for accepting our offer, for making this surprise for your children and for coming here to meet them.”

Sevinj Alizadeh, Chairman of the Public Association for Supporting Martyrs' Families "Zafar", thanked OJSC "Azerlottery" for organizing the surprise meeting, as well as the attention paid to the families of martyrs.

Later, Gulnara Safarova, the wife of martyr Lieutenant Hikmet Safarov, spoke: “I want to express my endless gratitude to everyone who put forward this wonderful and special initiative on the eve of the Victory Day and contributed to its organisation, especially Demiroren Holding, OJSC “Azerlottery” and the Public Association for Support of Martyr Families “Zafar”.

“My father wanted to see me and my brothers educated,” said Anar Karimov, the son of martyr Special Forces Major Tofig Karimov, and stressed that the support given to his education is important to him: “No matter how wonderful university life is, there are difficult moments. And I thank “Azerlottery” for being by our side and supporting us in overcoming these difficulties.”

It should be noted that the social project, implemented as a result of the cooperation of OJSC “Azerlottery” with the Ministry of Science and Education, as well as the Public Association for Supporting Martyrs' Families "Zafar" currently covers 66 people, 59 of them are studying in Azerbaijan and 7 in Turkiye. The project covers the cost of education and accommodation for martyr children studying in state higher educational institutions in Turkiye, as well as the cost of living for martyr children receiving higher education in Azerbaijan. The scholarship program of Azerloterey OJSC will be extended to children of martyrs who wish to receive higher education in the state universities of Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the forthcoming years as well.