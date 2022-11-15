Perpetrators of Istanbul bomb blast want to intimidate both Türkiye, Azerbaijan – veteran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Those who carried out the terrorist attack on Istanbul want to intimidate both Türkiye and Azerbaijan, the first Karabakh War veteran of the Azerbaijani security agencies, Honorary Officer of the State Security Service, retired Colonel Azer Garayev told Trend.

However, certain forces trying to interfere with the unity of the Turkic states should know that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are not of those states, which can be intimidated.

"On November 11, the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Samarkand, a declaration was adopted. This terrorist attack is supposedly aimed at preventing the unity of the Turkic states," he said. "Terror has always been a means of pressure by illegal forces on the state. Thus, terrorists are making attempts to get these states off their track".

Garayev also underscored the security issues of the Azerbaijani and Turkish embassies in foreign countries, recalling a series of attacks on the embassies of Azerbaijan.

"Following international conventions, host countries are directly responsible for the security of embassies. Recent attacks on Azerbaijani embassies have shown that some states do not fully comply with these obligations. Our embassies in foreign countries should also pay special attention to this issue and make the necessary appeals to strengthen security measures," he emphasized.